Ivar Bjork-Chris Morris Click in First Match for San Marcos

Tennis

Varsity newcomer Ivar Bjork teamed with Chris Morris to sweep at No. 3 doubles, sparking San Marcos to a Channel League victory over Buena on Tuesday.

"Ivar and Chris worked well together in their first match," coach Jarrod Bradley said. "Ivar's serve was dominant today and Chris was active at the net, finishing off easy points." The team won 6-4, 6-1, 6-0.

Freshmen Alex Stefanov teamed with his twin Dominic Stefanov to sweep at No. 2 doubles while Dan Coulson and Tanner Funk also swept at No. 1.

"Our guys were focused on improvement today, and while they had a lot of fun, they also worked on various aspects of their game, including improving first serve percentage and cross-court returns."

San Marcos is 5-2 overall and 2-1 in Channel League. Buena is 0-7, 0-3.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.