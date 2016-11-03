Ivi-Eugenie Waller Rogers, formerly of Santa Maria, 1935-2016

Posted on November 3, 2016 | 6:05 p.m.

Ivi-Eugenie (Jenny) Waller Rogers 80, of Sebastian, Florida, passed away on Oct. 16. Jenny was born in Tallinn, Estonia, on Dec. 20, 1935. She immigrated to the United States with her family in 1951 through sponsorship by the Methodist Church in Santa Maria.

She started school in the U.S. as a sophomore at Santa Maria High School.

After graduation in 1954, she attended nursing school in Southern California where she graduated as a registered nurse.

She met her first husband Robert "Bob" Waller at a sock hop at El Camino Jr. College in Torrance, California. They were married in 1956 and moved to Santa Maria where Jenny started her career as an R.N. at Sister's Hospital and continued her nursing service at Marian Hospital.

Jenny loved being a nurse and a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, crochet, baking, 20 years of volunteer work with the YMCA, camping, her dogs and birds. She enjoyed her life with her second husband, Everett "Ev" Rogers, especially those annual trips to Hawaii.

Jenny is survived by her two daughters, Debbie Waller Rodriguez of Sacramento; Tammie Earl of Port St. Lucie, Florida; and her sister Lillian Krocheski of Sacramento. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Katie, Lucie, A.J., Matt and Harrison. She also had a great grandchild, Robby.

Jenny was preceded in death by her parents Alex and Margaret Teede; husbands Robert Waller and Everett Rogers.

A memorial celebration of Jenny's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, at the Chapel of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary.

Jenny's joy was watching her favorite team the Los Angeles Lakers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Santa Maria YMCA Basketball Programs, smvymca.org, 3400 Skyway Drive, Santa Maria, CA. 93455.

