Iyree Garrett Scores 20 Points In Westmont Women’s Loss at Carroll

In a battle of NAIA top-10 women's basketball teams, No. 7 Carroll of Montana held court at home and defeated eighth-ranked Westmont by a score of 59-50.

Freshman guard Iyree Garrett led the Warriors with 20 points while recording five assists and three steals. Lauren Tsuneishi and Maud Ranger both contributed 10 points. Tsuneishi also had five assists and three rebounds while Ranger pulled down five rebounds.

The Warriors couldn't keep pace in the fourth quarter as Carroll outscored them16-12.

Westmont (4-2) returns to action on Thursday, Nov. 29, opening Golden State Athletic Conference play in Phoenix against No. 22 Arizona Christian (5-0).