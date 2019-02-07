Iyree Jarrett Has Perfect Night in Westmont Victory

College Basketball

Freshman guard Iyree Jarrett recorded 16 points to help lead NAIA No. 14 Westmont Women's Basketball to a 76-41 Golden State Athletic Conference win over conference newcomer Life Pacific. Jarrett went a perfect six for six from the floor, including three of three from beyond the arc.

Freshman post player Sydney Brown tallied 10 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors while sophomore point guard Lauren Tsuneishi added 10 points and three rebounds.

All 10 Warriors scored at least three points, with junior guard Maud Ranger and freshman post Gabriella Stoll recording nine each. Ranger's points were all the result of three-point buckets while Stoll made seven of 10 free throws.

Westmont (18-6, 11-3 GSAC) hosts No. 8 Vanguard (18-6, 9-4) in a key GSAC game on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.