Iyree Jarrett’s Clutch Shooting in 2nd Half Lifts Westmont Women Past Menlo

College Basketball

Freshman guard Iyree Jarrett made all four of her three-point shots in the second half and scored 24 points to lead NAIA No. 15 Westmont to a 62-59 victory over No. 11 Menlo in a Golden State Athletic Conference women's basketball game at Murchison Gymnasium on Thursday.

Sophomore guard Lauren Tsuneishi contributed 19 points and two assists while going five for 11 from beyond the arc. Freshman post player Kaitlin Larson recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Larson was five of seven from the field in the first half.

Destinee Bowie, who entered the game averaging 19.2 points per game, recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Tsuneishi scored from long distance early in the fourth quarter, giving Westmont a 52-38 advantage. Menlo cut the Warriors lead to just three points (58-55). Jarrett's final three-pointer with 3:26 to play put Westmont back on top by six (61-55), but layups by Brantley and Bowie brought the Oaks within two points (61-59) with 1:25 remaining in regulation.

Both teams missed shots on their next possessions, forcing Menlo to foul Jarrett with 26 seconds remaining. Jarrett made one of two attempts to make the score 62-59. In the final 22 seconds, Menlo missed four shots – three from beyond the arc – each followed by an offensive rebound. Finally, the buzzer sounded, giving Westmont the win.

As a result of the win, Westmont (10-4, 4-1) is tied with The Master's (11-4, 4-1) for second place in the GSAC standings, one half game behind Vanguard (12-2, 4-0). Menlo is 11-3, 2-2.

The Warriors return to the Murchison hardwood Saturday afternoon to take on William Jessup (12-3, 3-1) at 1:00 p.m.