Business

Izabella Osvath Joins AuPairCare as Area Director in Santa Barbara

By Erin Tselenchuk for AuPairCare | August 4, 2014 | 1:25 p.m.

AuPairCare, the leading au pair agency that matches American families with international au pairs, announced Monday that Izabella Osvath, a new area director in Santa Barbara, has joined the team.

 

Izabella Osvath

Osvath is responsible for providing ongoing support to local AuPairCare families and au pairs.

“I’m pleased to join the AuPairCare team in Santa Barbara, and to begin helping local families learn more about the benefits of au pair childcare, while also supporting our existing families,” Osvath said. “Welcoming an au pair into your home provides your children with more than just safe, reliable child care. It also exposes them to a new culture.”

AuPairCare area directors provide education and support to host families and au pairs, host monthly events, conduct in-home interviews with host families, and provide orientation to au pairs.

Originally from Hungary, she first came to the U.S. in 2002 as an au pair and then spent seven years living abroad in London. After relocating back to California, she decided to pursue a degree in nursing and is currently a student at Santa Barbara City College.

Having worked as an au pair herself, Osvath can easily relate to the au pairs in her area while also understanding the need that local families have for affordable and reliable live-in child care.

“Our area directors are the local bridge that helps AuPairCare support and connect with our host families and communities,” said Sarah McNamara, vice president of AuPairCare. “They are a vital part of our team and we’re so happy to have Izabella joining their ranks.”

AuPairCare’s standard au pair program offers American families one year of live-in childcare. AuPairCare also offers an infant specialized program and an extension program for families who wish to continue the program past the initial 12 months. An au pair provides live-in child-care services up to 45 hours a week, in exchange for room and board and a weekly stipend of under $350 per week, regardless of the number of children in the family.

AuPairCare’s au pairs are 18 to 26 years old, have extensive child care experience, speak conversational English and come from more than 40 countries.

— Erin Tselenchuk represents AuPairCare.

