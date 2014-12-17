Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 11:59 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

J.T. Stone Selected as Head Football Coach for Santa Barbara High School

By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | December 17, 2014 | 12:59 p.m.

J.T. Stone has been selected as the head football coach for Santa Barbara High School.

He has an extensive amount of experience on the football field. He served as a coach at Dos Pueblos High School (2002-05), Righetti High School (2006-09), St. Joseph High School (2009-11) and then as offensive coordinator at Santa Barbara High. From August to November of this year, he was the interim varsity head coach at Santa Barbara High.

“We believe J.T. demonstrates the necessary qualities to lead our program," SBHS Athletic Director Joe Chenoweth said. "J.T. is passionate about teaching the game of football. He has high expectations for his players, coaches, staff and himself. We are excited for the future of the Dons program under his leadership."

This past spring, Stone worked in the classroom, first as a special education instructional assistant at Cleveland Elementary School (2014), then as a special education para-educator at Santa Barbara High.

— Barbara Keyani is a communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

