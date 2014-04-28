J. Mark Maddox Joins CenCal Health as Chief Medical Officer

CenCal Health is pleased to announce J. Mark Maddox, M.D., F.A.C.S., as its new chief medical officer.

Dr. Maddox most recently served as the medical director of government programs for PacificSource Health Plans in Bend, Ore.

During his time with PacificSource Health Plans, Dr. Maddox led the development of two medical homes in Central Oregon, managed Medicare growth, developed an advanced imaging strategy and provided clinical oversight of the Health Services Department. Prior to being named the medical director of government programs at PacificSource Health Plans, Dr. Maddox was the medical director/associate medical director for ClearOne Health Plans, which was acquired by PacificSource Health Plans in 2010.

Dr. Maddox was previously the medical director for Central Oregon Independent Practice Association. In addition, Dr. Maddox practiced as a colon and rectal surgeon for Advanced Specialty Care. He is also a lieutenant colonel in the Oregon Army National Guard.

Dr. Maddox received his medical degree from East Tennessee State University and his bachelor of science degree from the University of Tennessee. He completed a fellowship in colon and rectal surgery at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Conn., and a residency in general surgery at Orlando Regional Health.

He is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery. Dr. Maddox is also a Certified Health Insurance Executive through America’s Health Insurance Plans.

He is a Fellow with the American College of Surgeons, a member of the American College of Colon and Rectal Surgeons and a member of the American College of Physician Executives.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing CenCal Health.