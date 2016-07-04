Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 7:15 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Beach Volleyball

Jace Pardon, Brittany Tiegs Win First Santa Barbara Women’s Open

Jace Pardon hits a ball straight down during semifinal win over former San Marco star Anika Wilson and Madalyn Roh. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | July 4, 2016 | 12:12 a.m.

Jace Pardon played volleyball like she wasn’t going to leave Santa Barbara without a first-place check.

Pardon was on fire in Sunday’s finals of the California Beach Volleyball Association Santa Barbara Women’s Open, and her inspired play sparked her and partner Brittany Tiegs to the championship in front of the Cabrillo Bath House. They defeated Karissa Cook and Amber Walker, 21-16, 21-17, for the first-place prize.

It was Pardon and Tiegs’ first title in Santa Barbara after coming up short in a three-set final in 2014. Pardon played with a different partner last year and fell in the semifinals.

Karissa Cook digs a driven ball from Jace Pardon as Amber Walker, left and Brittany Tiegs looks on. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

The tournament is part of Santa Barbara's Semana Nautica Summer Sports Festival.

Pardon’s powerful hitting and defense along Tieg’s craftiness and solid setting proved to be the winning formula on Sunday.  Pardon made back-to-back plays for points to give her team a 19-16 lead in the second set and sided out with a deep shot for a 20-17 advantage. Cook and Walker committed a hitting error on the next play, giving Pardon and Tiegs the title.

“We love the pressure, me and Brittany both. I think it brings the best out of us,” said Pardon, who led Florida State to the inaugural NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Finals in May.  “Karissa knows Brittany really well because they used to be partners (at the University of Hawaii). It’s a great game, it’s always fun playing against her.”

The CBVA Santa Barbara Open finalists: runners-up Amber Walker, left, and Karissa Cook, and champions Jace Pardon and Brittany Tiegs. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

When they played at Hawaii, Tiegs and Cook advanced to the collegiate national championship individual beach volleyball finals.

“I know she is a phenomenal player,” said Tiegs, who added that it’s tough playing against Cook. “I don’t like it. She’s so good, still. Knowing their game almost makes it harder because you think about that stuff and you don’t focus on the actual play some times.”

Tiegs was able to maintain her focus as she passed well and set Pardon beautifully.

While they don’t play much together, when Pardon and Tiegs manage to get together they do well. Two years ago, they won the gold medal at the World University Games. This year, they’ve played in two AVP Tour events and finished in the money in both after getting through the qualifying rounds. They took seventh in New York and ninth in the San Francisco tournament.

Former San Marcos star Anika Wilson, left, and Madalyn Roh finished third in the tournament. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

“The tiny bit we’ve gotten to play, it’s gone really well,” said Tiegs.

Their next AVP event is the prestigious Manhattan Beach Open.

Pardon and Tiegs got past the Pepperdine University duo of Anika Wilson and Madalyn Roh in the semifinals. Wilson is a former San Marcos High star.

The crafty play of Tiegs was a key to the victory. She often caught her opponents off guard with slick cut shots and two-over shots.

“I like to try to save as much energy as possible, so two balls and tricky plays are always my favorites,” said Tiegs.

Cook and Walker pulled off the upset of the tournament, knocking off Pepperdine’s Skyler Caputo and Abril Bustamante of NCAA beach volleyball champion USC in the semifinals.

Cook and Walker stayed close in each set of the finals, but Pardon’s defense and big hitting enabled her and Tiegs to pull away and win the championship.

In the quarterfinals, Pardon-Tiegs defeated Kartina Schulz-Aleksandra Wachowicz; Wilson-Roh knocked off Sammy Slater-Haley Hallgren; Caputo-Bustamante beat Becca Dunn-Therese Cannon; Cook-Walker ousted Vanessa Freire-Victor Paranagua.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

