Jack Aldrich Gives SBCC Strong Opening-Day Performance in 12-4 Win

Baseball

Jack Aldrich tossed eight innings of shutout ball in his SBCC debut and Patrick Caulfield went 2-4 with three RBI, leading the Vaqueros to a 12-4 season-opening baseball triumph over West L.A. in Culver City on Friday.

Aldrich, a freshman left-hander from Oaks Christian High, held the Wildcats to four hits and struck out 12. He took a 12-0 lead into the ninth and gave up a two-out, two-run double to Ryan Siebert. Logan Hudson replaced him and he allowed another two-run double and a hit batter before getting Julian Huerta on a flyout to right.

Caulfield, who led off and played right field, had a two-run double that gave the Vaqueros a 3-0 lead in the third.

Santa Barbara scored two more in the fifth, loading the bases on singles by Addison Lueras, Caulfield and Boston Hubbard. Jared Young-Hiskey drew a walk for an RBI and Caulfield scored on a double-play grounder.

The Vaqueros got five unearned runs, thanks to four Wildcat errors.

Center fielder Elijah Hodges went 2-3 with two runs and two walks.

SBCC will play its home opener on Saturday when West L.A. comes to Pershing Park for a 1 p.m. contest.

