Football

Jack Deadorff, Cate Go On Scoring Rampage, 73-18

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 22, 2018 | 7:25 p.m.

The Cate football team maintained their perfect record on Saturday, September 22 thanks to a big 73-18 win over defending LA City Section Champion Animo Robinson. The victory pushes Cate to 3-0.

Quarterback Jack Deardorff rushed for four touchdowns and passed for three more, powering the Cate 8-man football team to a 73-18 win over visiting Animo Leadership of L.A. on Saturday at Cate.

Cal Sinclair and Thomas Netteshiem caught TD passes and William Deardorff and Drew Anastasio each had touchdown runs, while Will Bouma had two second-half touchdowns for Cate.

Jack Deardorff called his own number on the first play and took it to the house for a 65 yard touchdown run.

The defensive unit for Cate contained the size and speed of the visiting Monarchs. Carson Williams, Jake Nelson, and Scott Holmes formed a stout front line for Cate, while Ethan Cassulo, William Anderson, Callum Casey, Dalton Phillips, and Khadim Pouye racked up tackles all game long.

"Our team is coming together nicely," said assistant coach Dave Soto. "This unit is starting to play for each other and our school and I'm so proud of all they have done. This truly was a full team effort and we responded well. As always, we will look to improve in all areas going forward."

The Rams will hit the road for the first time this season on Thursday,  when they play a rare midweek game against Milken. That game will kick off at 3pm from Pierce College in Los Angeles. 

