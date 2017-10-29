Jack Deardoff Scores Late Game Winner to Propel Cate Past Rival Thacher

Football

Cate football took down rival Thacher on Saturday in dramatic fashion.

The two teams traded scores for much of the contest.

Cate quarterback Jack Deardoff scored on a quarterback sneak from one yard out to put the Rams on the board first. After Thacher responded with a touchdown of their own, Deardoff connected with Will Bowlin for a 20-yard touchdown to give Cate a 13-8 lead.

While Drew Anastasio scored another rushing touchdown for Cate in the third quarter, Thacher responded yet again.

The Rams found themselves down 28-27 with just under three minutes remaining. A strong kick return from William Deardorff put Cate in great field position. The Cate offense was methodical in the final drive, picking up yards in chunks. The Rams capped off the drive and the scoring for the day with a six -ard run from Deardorff with 49 seconds left in the contest.

The Cate defense made big plays when they needed to. Carson Williams, Eric Yi, Chris Bennett, and Ethan Cassulo played well up front for Cate, highlighted by a game-clinching sack from Williams.

"You can always throw the records out the window when we get together with Thacher," explained Cate head coach David Soto. "Games are always close, well played, and spirited which is exactly what we saw today. I'm proud of the fight we showed. There were several occasions where we could have quit but we were able to gut it out at the end."

The Rams await the announcing of CIF pairings, which are released Monday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.