Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 6:39 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Jack Deardoff Scores Late Game Winner to Propel Cate Past Rival Thacher

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | October 29, 2017 | 12:19 a.m.

Cate football took down rival Thacher on Saturday in dramatic fashion. 

The two teams traded scores for much of the contest.

Cate quarterback Jack Deardoff scored on a quarterback sneak from one yard out to put the Rams on the board first. After Thacher responded with a touchdown of their own, Deardoff connected with Will Bowlin for a 20-yard touchdown to give Cate a 13-8 lead.

While Drew Anastasio scored another rushing touchdown for Cate in the third quarter, Thacher responded yet again.

The Rams found themselves down 28-27 with just under three minutes remaining. A strong kick return from William Deardorff put Cate in great field position. The Cate offense was methodical in the final drive, picking up yards in chunks. The Rams capped off the drive and the scoring for the day with a six -ard run from Deardorff with 49 seconds left in the contest.

The Cate defense made big plays when they needed to. Carson Williams, Eric Yi,  Chris Bennett, and Ethan Cassulo played well up front for Cate, highlighted by a game-clinching sack from Williams.

"You can always throw the records out the window when we get together with Thacher," explained Cate head coach David Soto. "Games are always close, well played, and spirited which is exactly what we saw today. I'm proud of the fight we showed. There were several occasions where we could have quit but we were able to gut it out at the end."

The Rams await the announcing of CIF pairings, which are released Monday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 