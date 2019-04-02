Jack Deardorff, Cate Dominate Against Thacher

Cate got a dominant pitching performance from Jack Deardorff and took advantage of several Thacher miscues in a 16-0 win over the Toads in five innings on Tuesday.
Cate improved to 4-0 in Frontier League play.
Deardorff pitched all five innings and scattered four hits. He was aided by some good defensive play from Scott Holmes at third base and Matty Holmes at catcher.
Charlie Schofield went 2 for 3 to pace the Rams' offense.
"We emphasized having some better at-bats and base running today and it really showed," assistant Dave Soto said. "We hit the ball very well this afternoon and I'm proud of the group. Anytime you can go on the road and beat your rival, it's a good day."
The teams play at Cate on Friday at 4 p.m.