Jack Deardorff, Cate’s Defense Too Much for AC&E in CIF Playoff Opener

Football

Cate quarterback Jack Deardorff passed for four touchdowns and ran for one, leading the Rams to a 58-14 victory over Academy of Career & Exploration in a CIF-SS Division 1 8-Man Football first-round playoff game on Friday night in Helendale.

The victory sets up a rematch with Mojave in a quarterfial game at Cate next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.. The Rams (6-3) have lost to Mojave the last two years in season openers.

After enduring a long drive to AC&E, Deardoff got Cate rolling in the first quarter. He threw a 11-yard strike to Tommy Nettesheim and then took off on a 45-yard run right through the AC&E defense.

The Rams pulled away in the second quarter with three TDs. Drew Anastasio scored from 7 yards out, followed by two more touchdown passes from Deardorff, 17 yards to Beckmen and 8 yards to Nettesheim, to take a 38-0 lead.

In the third quarter, Deardorff found his younger brother, William, for a 12-yard touchdown pass.

Patrick Armstrong blasted through the defense for a 45-yard scoring run and Callum Casey capped the scoring with a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter.

On defense, the Rams forced three turnovers, including fumble recoveries by Beckman and Ethan Cassulo. Dalton Phillips had an interception.

Assistant coach Dave Soto said Carson Williams, Chris Bennett, and Charlie Haymen pressured the AC&E offense all night.

"It's special to know that we still get to keep playing on to next week," Soto said. "We did a great job of playing to our level and showed great energy. Everyone saw playing time in the game which is always great."

