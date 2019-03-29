Jack Deardorff Leads Potent Offense For Cate in 11-7 Win Over Villanova

The Cate baseball team moved to 3-0 in the Frontier League after picking up an 11-7 win over Villanova Prep in Ojai on Friday.
Jack Deardorff had a two-run homer and a double to lead the Rams' offense. William Deardorff hit two doubles, Dalton Phillips went 3 for 4 with a triple and brothers Scott and Matty Holmes each went 2-3.
"We did a nice job of grinding out this win," assistant coach Dave Soto said. "There are areas to clean up but I'm proud of what we did tonight. We are going to be a very good team once we get all of our pieces healthy."
Phillips, Ethan Cassulo and Daniel Panadero combined for the win.
The Rams will be back on Ojai on Tuesday to take on rival Thacher.