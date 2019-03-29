Baseball

Jack Deardorff Leads Potent Offense For Cate in 11-7 Win Over Villanova

The Cate baseball team moved to 3-0 in the Frontier League after picking up an 11-7 win over Villanova Prep in Ojai on Friday. Jack Deardorff had a two-run homer and a double to lead the Rams' offense. William Deardorff hit two doubles, Dalton Phillips went 3 for 4 with a triple and brothers Scott and Matty Holmes each went 2-3. "We did a nice job of grinding out this win," assistant coach Dave Soto said. "There are areas to clean up but I'm proud of what we did tonight. We are going to be a very good team once we get all of our pieces healthy." Phillips, Ethan Cassulo and Daniel Panadero combined for the win. The Rams will be back on Ojai on Tuesday to take on rival Thacher.



Related Stories UCSB Volleyball Takes Care of Business Against Northridge, March 29, 2019

Bishop Diego Falls to Grace Brethren in 8 Innings, March 29, 2019

Santa Barbara Soccer Club’s Rudy Ybarra Inducted Into Cal-South Soccer Hall of Fame, March 29, 2019

Support Noozhawk Today! Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce. You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future? We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email I would like give... Monthly Yearly Once $ 10 /month $ 15 /month $ 25 /month $ /month Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk ! Check Out >