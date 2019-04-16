Jack Deardorff Throws a No-Hitter for Cate

Senior Jack Deardorff fired a no-hitter for Cate baseball in a 7-0 non-league win over Ojai Valley School on Tuesday.

It was the second no-hitter in three years for the Rams. Joel Revo did it in 2017.

Deardorff struck out 11.

Deardorff helped his own cause at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double.

McCarthy Willett also had two hits for Cate (6-5-1).

"What a fun day," assistant coach Dave Soto said. "Obviously, what Jack was able to accomplish today was pretty special. We are proud of Jack and the entire team for their efforts today. We are starting to click as we head into the final week of our season and we look forward to the two regular season games we have left."

The Rams are back in non-league action on Thursday at 3:30 against Newbury Park Adventist. Prior to the game, there will be a pre-game ceremony honoring the life of Dr. Mark Montgomery, a former Cate parent who passed away in the Montecito mudslides. That ceremony will start around 3 p.m.

