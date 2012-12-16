Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 4:52 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Jack Garvin, Victor Tognazzini Begin New Terms as Santa Maria High School District Trustees

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | updated logo | December 16, 2012 | 2:34 a.m.

Dr. Jack Garvin and Victor Tognazzini, recently re-elected as trustees of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, were sworn in at the Dec. 12 board meeting.

Tognazzini, who has vowed to ensure quality educational opportunities remain available, was first elected to the district in 2003. Garvin, who also served as board president and was elected in 2004, said he “appreciated all the support” and insists the district’s educational progress won’t stop on his watch.

The new board president is Dr. Carol Karamitsos.

The district’s superintendent, Dr. Mark Richardson, said he is proud to be part of a team with all the trustees, including Garvin and Tognazzini, because they “truly care” and are “committed” to preparing students for life’s challenges by providing them with a sound education. Richardson also praised the trustees for supporting teachers, staff and all the communities the district serves.

Tognazzini is general manager of Tri-Valley Vegetable Harvesting Inc. and director of field food safety for Gold Coast Packing and Gold Coast Farms in Santa Maria. Garvin served as an educator for more than 40 years and is a former superintendent of the Orcutt Union School District.

— Kenny Klein is the media contact for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

