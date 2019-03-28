Jack H. Ballantine of Santa Barbara, 1931-2019

Posted on March 28, 2019 | 10:53 a.m.

Jack H. Ballantine died March 25, 2019, in Santa Barbara, California. He was 87 years old.

Born in Youngstown, Ohio, on August 22, 1931, he grew up in the small town of Poland, Ohio, a suburb of Youngstown. After graduating from Poland High School in 1949, he attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in 1953 in electrical engineering, and a Masters degree in 1954 in that same field.

Upon completion of his studies, he went to work for Goodyear Aircraft Corporation as a development engineer. Stationed first in Akron, Ohio, he moved on to Phoenix, Arizona, where he also met and married Jane Oliver. Wed in 1957, the couple remained happily married until her death in 1988.

In 1958, they moved to Buffalo, New York, where Jack worked for Cornell Aeronautical Laboratory. In 1959, the Ballantines’ first son, Brian Lee Ballantine, was welcomed to the world.

The following year, Jack, Jane and Brian moved to Boston, Massachusetts, as Jack returned to MIT to complete graduate school, working in the electronic systems laboratory as a research associate. He went on to receive a doctor of science degree in electrical engineering from MIT in 1964. The Ballantines’ second son, James Patrick Ballantine, was born in Boston in 1964.

In June 1964, the Ballantine family moved to Santa Barbara, California, where Jack resided until his death. He took an engineering position with the Defense Research Corporation (DRC—later known as GRC, the General Research Corporation) as a member of the technical staff. He worked there for 12 years, during which time he spent more than two years at the GRC office in New Jersey serving as its director.

After leaving GRC in 1976, Jack worked part-time as a consultant for several other companies in the Santa Barbara area, and the College of Engineering at UC Santa Barbara. In 1985, he went on to work for Science Applications International Corporations working both part time and full time, until retiring in 2005, a duration of 20 years.

Much of the work Jack performed throughout the years involved the analysis of ballistic missile and air defense systems, in particular the radar elements of these systems.

Jack devoted most of his life to the care of his son, Brian, who was developmentally disabled. Brian lived at home with his family until he passed away in 2013. Jack was Brian’s primary caregiver along with his wife, Jane, and every effort was made to include Brian in all the family activities.

Brian attended Alpha Resource Training Center (ARC) of Santa Barbara for most of his adult life, a facility that provides recreational and educational tools for people with developmental disabilities. Jack was very much involved in the ARC, serving on its Board of Directors for several years, as well as heading the board as president.

Over the years, Jack also enjoyed playing tennis, hiking, gardening, fine dining and caring for his cats.

A resident of Santa Barbara for more than 50 years, Jack leaves behind his son, James; daughter-in-law, Lisa; and grandson Jackson (“Jake”), all residents of Santa Barbara who enjoyed spending time with him and Brian. They, along with Jack’s sister, Jane; brother-in-law, Phil Klubes; and nephews Ben and David — who all live in Maryland —will all remember his devotion to Brian and will miss Jack’s gentle spirit.

Karen Robiscoe, a longtime friend and helper, will also remember him for years to come, as will his many other friends made over the years.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive.

In his memory, Jack would appreciate donations to the Alpha Resource Training Center of Santa Barbara or the Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP).

Arrangements are by McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.