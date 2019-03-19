Pixel Tracker

Boys Volleyball

Jack Hogan’s Double-Double Leads Dos Pueblos Volleyball

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 19, 2019 | 9:17 p.m.

Jack Hogan had a double-double of 14 kills and 12 digs to pace Dos Pueblos to a 25-18, 25-10, 18-25, 25-22 volleyball win over Cabrillo on Tuesday night.

Evan Thompson added seven kills, four digs, two blocks, two aces and 13 assists for the Chargers, who finished the first round of Channel League play at 2-2. They are 10-5 overall.

"Big ups to our captains tonight, Jack Hogan, Evan Thompson and Kaiser Kurexi. They played disciplined scrappy defense, making it a priority before they transitioned to set or attack," said coach Ehren Hug.

Kurexi had 16 assists, six digs and a service ace.

Junior middle added five kills and three blocks and an ace, the first ace of his volleyball career.

"I’m very proud of how far this team has come in such a short time," Hug said. "They have been putting in some good reps in the practice gym."

