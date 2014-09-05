Jack Johnson Closes Tour with Back-to-Back Shows at Santa Barbara Bowl

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Jack Johnson's tour, "From Here to Now to You," made its way to the Santa Barbara Bowl for its final two nights, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, ending the tour where Johnson once lived while attending UC Santa Barbara.

Selling out his tours wherever he goes seems to be the standard, and coming to the Santa Barbara Bowl — with special guest ALO — was no exception, as his concert sold out two consecutive nights.

Numerous awards plus two Grammys and millions of dollars in sales worldwide have put Johnson at the top of the entertainment world of music.

While touring, Johnson has been promoting the environmental ways of living green, stressing the importance of the environment during his concerts. On Monday night, Johnson urged concertgoers to take action with the My Cup and Me effort, through which one could purchase as a reusable cup on-site, provided by Klean Kanteen, receive $1 discounts on additional beverage purchases and bring the cup back to future shows for discounts.

While enjoying the concert with our reusable cup filled with wine, Johnson was thoroughly entertaining his audience. The concert left you feeling as if he was playing in your backyard with his relaxed way of performing.

As the night went on, some of his biggest hits were performed, including "Sitting, "Waiting, Wishing," "Better Together," "Bubble Toes" and "Good People."

The holiday weekend was a Johnson weekend for many, and some of his fans are probably saying, "When's Jack coming back?!"

— Gary Lambert is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.