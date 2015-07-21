Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 11:54 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 
Jack Johnson to Award Santa Barbara Bowl for Sustainable Practices

By Jessica Puchli for Santa Barbara Bowl | July 21, 2015 | 2:50 p.m.

Musician and environmentalist Jack Johnson will present the Santa Barbara Bowl with a custom water refill station in support of the his All At Once Sustainability Award, which recognizes venues making a strong commitment to green practices and the environment.

The Bowl is being recognized as a leader in venue greening, as well as for implementing best practices, piloting new initiatives and setting the stage for others to follow.

The Greening the Bowl campaign — to become the greenest music venue in the U.S. by decreasing the Bowl’s ecological footprint — aims at making the venue as close to carbon neutral as possible.

Recent greening initiatives include the removal of non-native plants, a bike valet service, solar power and the implementation of waste-diversion recycling and composting programs.

The Johnsons, some of the band and their team will gather alongside members of UCSB Plastic Pollution Coalition, Explore Ecology and Community Environmental Council Rethink the Drink on Tuesday, July 21 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Bowl to present the award and thank the bowl for all its dedication and hard work.

The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103, 805.962.7411.

—Jessica Puchli is a press wrangler for Nederlander Concerts.

