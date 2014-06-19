Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 5:27 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Posted on June 19, 2014 | 2:56 p.m.

Jack Louis Herrick of Santa Barbara

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Jack Louis Herrick of Santa Barbara passed away on June 17, 2014, at the Serenity House.

He was born and raised in Santa Barbara, and was an avid outdoorsmen who liked to hunt and fish.

Jack worked for the Southern California Gas Company as a welder, and then the County of Santa Barbara where he retired.

He was preceded in death by his father, Louis O. Herrick, and survived by his mother ,Wanda Lee Herrick; brother David Herrick; sons Jim, Jason, Austin; and daughter Lanette. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Santa Barbara or Serenity House.

A private memorial will be held by his family.

Arrangements were by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

 

