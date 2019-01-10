Jack Luckhurst Continues Scoring Goals to Keep Bishop Diego Winning

Boys Soccer

Jack Luckhurst continued his red-hot goal-scoring, leading Bishop Diego's boys soccer team to a 7-0 rout over Villanova on Thursday in a Frontier League match.

Luckhurst scored two goals inside two minutes and added a third for a first-half hat trick. He now has 18 goals in just seven matches.

His younger brother, Michael, also scored in the first half as the Cardinals roared to a 4-0 lead.

Michael Luckhurst, Michael Romero and Brendan Carlyle scored goals in the second half.

Adam Luckhurst had four assists, increasing his season total to 27.

Coach Mick Luckhurst cited the play of Ethan Garcia, Cameron Medina, Stefan Romero, Sebastian DeJohn Oliver Fowler and Peter Robbins.

He also praised the back four of Chris Mesipam Shea Romero, Carlyle and Daniel Giannini.

“Giving up only two goals in league play, they provide great stability, allowing Luke Williams, Adam Luckhurst and Michael Romero the freedom to perform their magic in the midfield," coach Luckhurst said.

Bishop Diego’s next game is on Tuesday at St Bonaventure.

