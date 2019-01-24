Pixel Tracker

Boys Soccer

Jack Luckhurst Scores 19th, 20th Goals to Lead Bishop Diego Past St. Bonaventure

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 24, 2019 | 9:17 p.m.

Jack Luckhurst returned from injury for Bishop Diego and scored the tying and winning goals in the Cardinals' 2-1 overtime boys soccer win over St. Bonaventure.

The victory moves the Cardinals to 6-0 in the Frontier League (9-2 overall), two points ahead of Thacher.

St. Bonaventure scored in 20th minute and was getting outstanding play from its goalkeeper.

Luckhurst tied the score in the 67th minute on a beautiful header of a cross from his brother, Adam.

Luckhurst scored the game winner on a curving free kick. It was his 20th goal of the season.

"Our boys faced a determined and physical team today," Bishop coach Mick Luckhurst said of St. Bonaventure. "They needed a result and we had to take and match their physicality. It was a good victory."

The Cardinals play at St. Bonaventure on Saturday morning before playing second-place Thacher on Tuesday.

