Jack Luckhurst Scores 19th, 20th Goals to Lead Bishop Diego Past St. Bonaventure

Boys Soccer

Jack Luckhurst returned from injury for Bishop Diego and scored the tying and winning goals in the Cardinals' 2-1 overtime boys soccer win over St. Bonaventure.

The victory moves the Cardinals to 6-0 in the Frontier League (9-2 overall), two points ahead of Thacher.

St. Bonaventure scored in 20th minute and was getting outstanding play from its goalkeeper.

Luckhurst tied the score in the 67th minute on a beautiful header of a cross from his brother, Adam.

Luckhurst scored the game winner on a curving free kick. It was his 20th goal of the season.



"Our boys faced a determined and physical team today," Bishop coach Mick Luckhurst said of St. Bonaventure. "They needed a result and we had to take and match their physicality. It was a good victory."

The Cardinals play at St. Bonaventure on Saturday morning before playing second-place Thacher on Tuesday.