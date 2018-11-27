Pixel Tracker

Boys Soccer

Jack Luckhurst Scores Hat Track, Bishop Diego Wins Soccer Opener

bishop Diego soccer Click to view larger
The Bishop Diego soccer team was visited by former England national team and Arsenal Football Club player Lee Dixon (center of back row, in gray shirt) before its season-opening match. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 27, 2018 | 9:07 p.m.

Jack Luckhurst recorded a hat trick in Bishop Diego's boys soccer season opener, and the Cardinals stepped up on defense in the second half and beat visiting Grace Brethren 3-1 on Tuesday.

Luckhurst stunned the Lancers in the 18th minute with a strike from 35 yards.

Grace Brethren pressured the Cardinals' and scored the equalizer in the 28th minute.

Bishop regrouped and regained control of game.

"We controlled the center of the field and our back four of Brendan Carlyle, Chris Mesipam, Daniel Giannini and Luke Williams were impenetrable," Bishop coach Mick Luckhurst said.

Jack Luckhurst was fouled in the penalty area and converted the ensuing penalty kick to give the Cardinals a 2-1 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Alec Marchand set up Jack Luckhurst for this third goal.

Coach Luckhurst credited assistants Christy-Gates Bowes and Billy Gallagher with making good adjustments in the second half.

"Their coaching adjustments enabled Michael Romero and Shea Romero to close down Grace Brethren’s width," coach Luckhurst said. "Adam Luckhurst took advantage of the additional possession by aptly spreading the ball wide to Peter Robbins and Michael Luckhurst who both had excellent second halves."

The Cardinals received a pregame pep talk from former England national and Arsenal Football Club player Lee Dixon, who is a commentator for NBC Sports' coverage of the English Premier League.

