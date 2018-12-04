Jack Luckhurst’s 8th Goal is Game Winner for Bishop Diego in League Opener

Boys Soccer

Jack Luckhurst scored his eighth goal of the young season and the Bishop Diego defense made it stand up in a 1-0 victory against Villanova in the Frontier League boys soccer opener on Monday.

Luckhurst scored in the second minute, and the Cardinals continually pressured the visiting Wildcats.

Villanova did a commendable job of minimizing our scoring despite an onslaught of shots on their goal over the next 78 minute," Bishop coach Mick Luckhurst said.

Coach Luckhurst praised his young team for winning the first league game and playing through the frustation of the missed scoring chances.

"We are accustomed to being the underdog and must learn how to apply our best skills and play with intensity in all situations," he said.

Bishop (3-0) will play three home games this weekend as part of College Cup High School Showcase. The games are Friday at 2 p.m. versus Santa Clara and Saturday, 9 a.m. vs. Granite Hills and 1:30 p.m. vs. Fillmore. Admission is free.

