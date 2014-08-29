Jack Lummus of Orcutt and Arroyo Grande, 1914-2014

Posted on August 29, 2014 | 1:07 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Jack Leroy Lummus, 100, of Orcutt and Arroyo Grande, Calif., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2014, at the Alder House in Arroyo Grande.

Jack was born May 2, 1914, in Arlington, Texas, to Theodore Carrico Lummus and Effie May (formerly Effie May Carter). Theodore was from Davies County, Ky., and Effie of Arlington, Texas, area.

He graduated from Shamrock Texas High School at age 16 and met and married Beatrice Virginia Turner, also of Shamrock, and moved to the Imperial Valley area of California in 1936.

He is survived by a son, Lane Lummus; a daughter-in-law, Ileen Lummus of Arroyo Grande; a granddaughter, Stacia Johannsson, and husband Mark Johannsson; a great-granddaughter, Anna Gregg, and husband Allen and a great-great-grandson, Jackson Oliver Gregg; and two great-grandsons, Ian and Max Johannsson of Arizona. Wife Beatrice passed in 1994.

Jack moved to Orcutt area in 1942, worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Corp of Engineers and was hired by Union Oil Co. as an industrial engine mechanic. He retired from the Union Oil Co. in 1975 with a 35-year service record, maintaining and servicing hundreds of industrial engines used to power the oil weld pumps that produce the oil in the local oil fields.

During his petroleum industry career as an industrial engine mechanic, he developed several specialty areas of interest and talent. He became a successful numismatist collecting and dealing in American coins, and was a rock hound, collecting, cutting and polishing local semiprecious stones and rocks such as saginite and marcasite.

Both he and his wife, Bea, were active in antique collecting and dealing, particularly in art glass, ceramics and oriental art.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3 at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3 at the Santa Maria Cemetery.