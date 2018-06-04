Jack Nadel to Receive Entrepreneurial Award from SBCC’s Scheinfeld Center

Decorated World War II veteran, entrepreneur and award-winning business author Jack Nadel has been named as the inaugural recipient for the “Entrepreneurial Lifetime Notable Achievement Award,” presented by Santa Barbara City College’s Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation.

The upcoming installment of the center's Enlightened Entrepreneurship Series will feature Nadel, founder and chairman emeritus of Jack Nadel International, from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Fé Bland Forum on SBCC’s West Campus.

The award event will include a special on-stage conversation with Nadel in which attendees will hear firsthand about his nearly seven decades of successful experience and his deep-seated desire to share what he’s learned with others through appearances and writing, including insights from his award-winning book for entrepreneurs, The Evolution of an Entrepreneur, winner of five 2013 Global Ebook Awards, including three Gold Awards for BEST in Business, Leadership and Careers/Employment.

Nadel, 90, will receive the first-ever Scheinfeld Center’s Entrepreneurial Lifetime Notable Achievement Award, also known as an “ELNA” award, to honor his tenure as a global entrepreneur and for his passion to foster entrepreneurship in others. The award’s name was inspired by Elna Scheinfeld and her late husband, James D. Scheinfeld, for whom the center is named, whose vision to encourage and support the development of new businesses, promote entrepreneurship and assist existing businesses in Santa Barbara was born from a genuine regard and commitment to equal access of educational opportunities for all individuals.

The special event at the Fé Bland Forum will be introduced by Scheinfeld Center director Melissa Moreno and moderated by business professor Bonnie Chavez as part of their ongoing Enlightened Entrepreneurship Series. Elna Scheinfeld will personally present Nadel with his award.

“What’s so intriguing to me is that Jack’s entrepreneurial insights from his experience in the last 50 years or more are just as relevant today," Moreno noted. "This conversation will be an inspiration for our students and the Scheinfeld Center for many years to come.”

The audience will have an opportunity to personally interact with Nadel and network during a reception following the presentation and award ceremony. All attendees will be gifted with a copy of Nadel’s award-winning new book, The Evolution of an Entrepreneur, sponsored by Union Bank.

"The Enlightened Entrepreneurship Series gives students and our local small business community unprecedented access to highly successful and unique entrepreneurs and innovators and inculcates inspiration and motivation not only for aspiring entrepreneurs but also for existing business owners,” Moreno said in a statement.

“Jack Nadel’s experience, insights and ethics as a business leader are an excellent resource for all entrepreneurs, and his desire to pass it forward to help others to create a model for success is extremely uplifting and valuable for those aspiring to succeed as he did.”

This event is open to the public and is free of charge. However, space is limited and RSVPs are required. Click here to register for the free event.

Click here for more information about Jack Nadel.

— Amber Sims represents Jack Nadel.