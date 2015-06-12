Jack Vogel of Santa Barbara, 1932-2015

Posted on June 12, 2015 | 7:14 a.m.

John Henry Kenneth Vogel, the "Jack of Hearts," passed away June 1, 2015, from heart failure.

Jack was born July 3, 1932, in Portland, Ore. He spent his childhood in Spokane, Wash., and Billings, Mont. Growing up, he learned to drive a '29 Ford truck when he was 8 years old, ran a paper route every morning before school, became an Eagle Scout, and spent summers during high school building cars and putting together combine harvesters in Montana.

His inspiration to become a doctor came at the age of 4, when his mother gave him a stethoscope. He went on to develop a fascination with the human heart, eventually became a cardiologist, and throughout his career made profound contributions to medical education and the delivery of health care to all of his patients.

Jack attended college at Gonzaga University and medical school at the University of Washington. He completed medical residency at Vanderbilt University and his cardiology fellowship at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He became a professor of medicine and served as director of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab at the University of Colorado for 10 years. While in Colorado in the 1960s, he made major contributions to the fields of pulmonary hypertension, high altitude pulmonary edema, and congenital and valvular heart disease through his experimental and clinical studies.

In 1970, Jack came to Santa Barbara, where he was a pioneer and true innovator in clinical cardiology, introducing many cutting-edge ideas and techniques in cardiovascular medicine in the treatment of coronary artery disease. He started the cardiovascular program at Goleta Valley Community Hospital and became director of cardiology and later at St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara. He was the first in Santa Barbara to perform cardiac interventions such as thrombolytic therapy, coronary balloon angioplasty, laser atherectomy and placement of coronary artery stents. Further, he taught cardiologists to insert pacemakers through local seminars and clinics.

Not only was he an innovator in his own practice, Jack was also influential in introducing new ideas and techniques to colleagues throughout the country and worldwide. He had a true passion for education and teaching. He was invited to give presentations around the world and wrote over 215 articles and publications and edited two books. Jack had a particular gift for organizing medical education conferences. Nearly 50 years ago his idea to bring innovative thinkers, developers of new technologies, renowned researchers and educators together in recreational settings was initially met with skepticism. But Jack explained, "If I combine the best speakers in the country with an opportunity to enjoy their spouses and kids in a nice setting, it would work." And he was right. This year, the Cardiovascular Conference at Snowmass, Colo., attended by hundreds of colleagues each year, celebrated its 47th anniversary. One of his proudest moments was when, at the conference's 30th anniversary, a ski run at Snowmass was dedicated in his honor: "The Jack of Hearts." Jack also organized and chaired 28 cardiovascular meetings in Hawaii, as well as Interventional Cardiology and Integration of Complementary and Traditional Cardiology meetings in Santa Barbara.

Over the course of his career, Jack received numerous honors. He became a Master of the American College of Cardiology in 1998, an honor limited to three people per year. He was recognized by the American Heart Association, received a Master Teachers award, and in 2009, the Service Award from The Society for Cardiac Angiography and Interventions. He served on numerous committees and boards within the American College of Cardiology and other national and international associations.

Jack always said that much of the success he had as a cardiologist and in developing the cardiology department at Goleta Valley was due to the amazing nurses who helped him and took care of his patients. He viewed the practice of medicine as a team effort with each individual playing an integral role in the health and safety of the patient. For all those who have worked with him or have been patients, know that you were very special to him and impacted his life.

Jack always relished new challenges. He loved to run and completed eight marathons. He said each time he went for a run, he would solve problems and generate new ideas. He loved to fly, and completed his first solo flight in 1971. It thrilled him to see the world from a different vantage point. He was a scholar, a creator, an innovator, a superb physician, a loving husband and father, and true friend. He lived his life with extreme compassion, caring for others, asking questions and listening for the answers. He was ahead of his time in many respects, thinking outside of the box, always striving for excellence.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia, whom he loved with all his heart; his daughters, Kristen (Vogel) Blabey of Santa Barbara, Nancy Clare (Vogel) Davies of San Diego and Carrie Jo (Vogel) Parks of Los Angeles, and his grandchildren, Alexandra Davies, Kaio Davies, Cyanne Blabey, Maritt Blabey and Catherine Blabey. He was predeceased by his son, John H. K. Vogel Jr. He leaves his two brothers, Robert Vogel of Minneapolis and Scott Vogel of Chicago.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Washington School of Medicine to be used for academic scholarships. He was very grateful for the scholarship he received that allowed him to attend medical school and embark on the amazing journey that was his life.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at First Presbyterian Church in Santa Barbara.