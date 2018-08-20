Monday, August 20 , 2018, 9:18 pm | A Few Clouds with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Jackie Carrera Joins Santa Barbara Foundation

By Jordan Killebrew for Santa Barbara Foundation | August 20, 2018 | 3:23 p.m.
Jackie Carrera
Jackie Carrera

Santa Barbara Foundation Welcomes Jackie Carrera, Chief Revenue and Business Development Officer

The Santa Barbara Foundation has announced that Jackie Carrera will serve as chief revenue and business development officer. Carrera was selected following a national search conducted over the last several months.

“We are thrilled to have Jackie on our team,” said Ron Gallo, president/CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “She brings the experience and passion for community that the foundation values.

“With her history of success in business development and fundraising, we are confident she will quickly become a great asset to the foundation’s pursuit of its mission.”

Carrera has 27 years of executive level experience in nonprofit management, fundraising, program development and administration, partnership development and relationship management, community and strategic planning processes, grant-making and capital projects.

She has served as an independent consultant to nonprofits on fundraising, governance and management.

As president/CEO of the Parks & People Foundation in Baltimore, Maryland, she developed a business plan to diversify the organizational revenue base.

Among her accomplishments, she implemented strategies to attract new donors to the organization, resulting in growing the annual budget from $400,000 to $8.4 million with assets of $28.2 million inclusive of administrative and program endowments.

Carrera also has served as a board member for a variety of organizations, including the City Parks Alliance and Greater Baltimore Committee Leadership program.

She is the recipient of several community awards, and was included as one of the 100 Most Influential Marylanders by the Daily Record in 2010.

Carrera will evaluate the foundation’s current business model and identify opportunities for revenue through new and existing channels.

“I am excited about this opportunity because I believe that Santa Barbara County is a special place of very giving people, and the Santa Barbara Foundation is a powerful vehicle to lead and inspire passion, care, and commitment to its communities,” she said.

To learn more about the newest members of the foundation staff, visit: SBFoundation.org.

— Jordan Killebrew for Santa Barbara Foundation.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 