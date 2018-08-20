Jackie Carrera Joins Santa Barbara Foundation

Santa Barbara Foundation Welcomes Jackie Carrera, Chief Revenue and Business Development Officer

The Santa Barbara Foundation has announced that Jackie Carrera will serve as chief revenue and business development officer. Carrera was selected following a national search conducted over the last several months.

“We are thrilled to have Jackie on our team,” said Ron Gallo, president/CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “She brings the experience and passion for community that the foundation values.

“With her history of success in business development and fundraising, we are confident she will quickly become a great asset to the foundation’s pursuit of its mission.”

Carrera has 27 years of executive level experience in nonprofit management, fundraising, program development and administration, partnership development and relationship management, community and strategic planning processes, grant-making and capital projects.

She has served as an independent consultant to nonprofits on fundraising, governance and management.

As president/CEO of the Parks & People Foundation in Baltimore, Maryland, she developed a business plan to diversify the organizational revenue base.

Among her accomplishments, she implemented strategies to attract new donors to the organization, resulting in growing the annual budget from $400,000 to $8.4 million with assets of $28.2 million inclusive of administrative and program endowments.

Carrera also has served as a board member for a variety of organizations, including the City Parks Alliance and Greater Baltimore Committee Leadership program.

She is the recipient of several community awards, and was included as one of the 100 Most Influential Marylanders by the Daily Record in 2010.

Carrera will evaluate the foundation’s current business model and identify opportunities for revenue through new and existing channels.

“I am excited about this opportunity because I believe that Santa Barbara County is a special place of very giving people, and the Santa Barbara Foundation is a powerful vehicle to lead and inspire passion, care, and commitment to its communities,” she said.

To learn more about the newest members of the foundation staff, visit: SBFoundation.org.

— Jordan Killebrew for Santa Barbara Foundation.