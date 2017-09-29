Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 5:00 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

Jackie Lopez Scores Twice in Westmont’s 3-1 Victory in Arizona

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | September 29, 2017 | 12:10 a.m.

(PHOENIX) Jackie Lopez scored a pair of goals to help lead #6 Westmont Women's Soccer (8-1-1, 2-0-1 GSAC) to victory in Thursday's Golden State Athletic Conference game at Arizona Christian (4-4-1, 0-2-1). Avalon Albright also scored for the Warriors who posted a 3-1 win.

"The sequence from our first goal looked like something out of pattern play," said Westmont head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "Hailey Parker and Maddi Berthoud did a good job in their movement off the ball to create a cross from the width. Jackie's header was well placed in the corner of the net."

Lopez' goal in the 34th minute put the Warriors on top 1-0 and proved to be the only goal of the first half. Both Berthoud and Parker were credited with an assist.

In the 64th minute, the Firestorm's Sarahie Torres slotted a through ball to Marisa Ortiz who went one-on-one with Westmont goalkeeper Gabi Haw to record her seventh goal of the season. Haw would finish with four saves.

It did not take long for the Warriors to respond as Avalon headed in a corner kick from Haley Parker in the 70th minute.

"Our experience ultimately played a positive factor in the second half," said Cappuccilli. "We were able to regain our composure quickly after giving up a goal and moved the ball with consistency; opening up further opportunities for us."

Less than a minute later, Lopez extended the Warrior lead to two.

"Haley did well to run across the 18-yard box and slip Jackie for a beautiful ball placed in the side netting," described Cappuccilli.

In other GSAC action, Hope International handed Menlo a 2-1 loss in overtime while #11 The Master's hammered San Diego Christian 6-3. Seventh-ranked Vanguard blanked William Jessup 3-0.

The Warriors road trip continues on Saturday when Westmont will take on the Hawks of San Diego Christian (4-5, 0-3). Kick-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

