Jackie Lopez’s Early Goal Propels Westmont Women

Soccer

Jackie Lopez scored in the first 30 seconds to propel 11th-ranked Westmont (12-2-1, 5-2 GSAC) to a 3-0 victory over the Hope International Royals (6-4-2, 1-3-1 GSAC) on Saturday.

"I am very proud of our opening seconds of the match,” said Chantel Cappuccilli. “In order to build up to the first goal, we played with a lot of urgency. We got going with forward movement, we were able to connect passes, and we didn’t give anything away leading up to the goal."

The second goal came in the 36th minute off of the head of Brooke Lillywhite. Hailey Parker served a ball across to the near post and Lillywhite flicked it in.

“It was a great cross by Parker, she played the ball in a great place and Brooke did a great job to capitalize in that moment,” said Cappuccilli."

The Warriors withstood the Royals’ pressure in the second half and added on a third goal in the 73rd minute.

Maddi Berthoud beat three defenders on the dribble as she bolted down the left sideline and deep into the Royals’ goal box. As the goalkeeper came off the goal line to confront her, Berthoud quickly slipped the ball to Haley Parzonko for a tap-in goal.