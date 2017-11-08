Jackie Lopez’s Goal is Enough for Westmont to Advance to GSAC Soccer Final

Soccer

Senior midfielder Jackie Lopez scored off a cross from senior Haley Parzoko into the goal in the 47th minute and NAIA No. 9 Westmont Women's Soccer held on for a 1-0 win over No. 15 The Master's (14-5-1) in a Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal game at Vanguard on Wednesday afternoon.

"Our plan was to play our game, go out wide and find our forwards' feet," explained Lopez. "That's what we did. I played the ball out wide and Haley had a perfect ball in. I just had to tap it in. It's the way we play."

As a result, the Warriors advance to the championship game on Friday against host Vanguard at 2:00 p.m.

"Well done by Jackie to capitalize on the opportunity that we did create," said Westmont head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "That is what is going to grant you the result in these kind of situations, the one goal you are able to put away. Sometimes it's not easy to stay composed and controlled in that moment, even if you are six yards out from goal.

"Haley did a great job to beat her defender on the width, which opened up some runs into the box. I think they lost track of Jackie. Jackie found herself facing forward and was in a good position to hit the ball into the net."

The game was the third time the Warriors and Mustangs have played in the last 25 days.

"Playing them in the semifinals, we knew it was going to be a battle," Cappucilli said. "In both of the previous games, we came from behind. Our objective today was first, to get the clean sheet, and second, to score first. We were able to accomplish both of those things today."