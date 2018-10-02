Jackie Moreno Helps San Marcos Golfers Shoot Lowest Score

Golf

San Marcos shot its lowest score of the season, and Jackie Moreno carded a personal best of 42 to earn a share of medalist honors as the Royals beat Simi Valley 222-235 in a non-league girls golf match at Soule Park on Monday.

Moreno, Alex Manion and Sejal Parsi of Simi Valley shared medalist honors at 42. Moreno's round included her first birdie and two pars.

"She's playing so well lately," coach Sarah Ashton said. "I'm excited by not only her scores but appreciate her leadership and excellent attitude even more."

Manion birdied the first hole.

Allison Seoane shot a 48 for her best round of the season as well, including a par.

"She's got great focus and really leads by example," said Ashton.

The Royals (7-4) host Lompoc at Sandpiper GC on Thursday.



San Marcos 222

Jackie Moreno (12) - 42

Alex Manion (11) - 42

Anastasia Cotella (12) - 45

Sofia Tasca (11) - 45

Allison Seoane (12) - 48

Simi Valley 235

Sejal Parsi (11) - 42

Emily Rodninsky (12) - 45

Taylor Devine (12) - 47

Megan Vickers (12) - 48

Madison Hand (11) - 53



