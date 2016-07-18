Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 2:05 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Jackie Reid Announces Candidacy for Santa Barbara Unified School District Board

By Jackie Reid for School Board | July 18, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

Dr. Jacqueline “Jackie” Reid has announced that she will be a candidate in the Nov. 8 election for the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Trustees.

Jackie Reid Click to view larger
Jackie Reid

High priorities in her agenda include supporting teachers with the resources and technology necessary to be successful 21st-century educators, closing the achievement gap, inclusive safe schools, parent involvement and fiscal responsibility.

Reid holds an MA and Ph.D. in Education from the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education at UC Santa Barbara, and an MEd and Multiple Subject Credential (K-12) from Pepperdine University’s Graduate School of Education and Psychology. She is currently serving her second term as board president of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

Reid is a past classroom teacher and current teacher educator. She believes that great schools have long-lasting effects on students and the community, and it is her goal to continue to elevate the quality of the public schools in the SBUSD.

“I understand the challenges that teachers and parents face, and I plan to support our teachers so they have the necessary resources to ensure all students succeed in school and to support parent involvement to promote student achievement,” she said.

Reid is an experienced advocate for all students, and is passionate about equity and equality for students in order to close the achievement gap. She currently co-directs the nonprofit organization Teachers for the Study of Educational Institutions, which she helped launch in 2012 to engage K-12 educators in a collaborative effort to ensure students develop the academic and cultural skills necessary for 21st-century college and career readiness.

She also teaches at Antioch University Santa Barbara in the Masters of Education program with an emphasis in social justice and leadership.

Reid is committed to addressing bullying in schools, and believes that schools should be accessible and safe environments for all students. After spending more than 10 years in the elementary classroom, she developed her own educational consultancy locally, providing training and workshops that supported the social/emotional needs of students while promoting safe and peaceful school environments.

As the past associate regional director and director of education for the Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties Anti-Defamation League, she significantly expanded the “No Place for Hate” campaign across the tricounties.

“I will work hard to ensure our schools are accessible, inclusive and safe environments for all students,” she said.

Reid has lived with her husband, Scott, in Santa Barbara for 21 years. They have three sons and a granddaughter.

Click here for more information about Jackie Reid for Santa Barbara School Board.

 
