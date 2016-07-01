Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 8:12 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Well-Being

Jackie Ruka Gains Action Coach Certification From Harvard Med School

By Jackie Ruka | July 1, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.
Jackie Ruka Click to view larger
Jackie Ruka (Courtesy photo)

South Coast business owner Jackie Ruka has been officially recognized as a certified action coach affiliated with International Coachng Federation and McLean Hospital, Harvard University Medical School Affiliate.

“The coaching industry is now a $3 billion industry and growing,” Ruka said. “There is an opportunity to take your skills, strengths and expertise to a whole new level, where your passion for your niche to do your life’s purpose and build exceptional income is available.”

The Coaching Firm International certified action coach program has been facilitating wellness and flourishing in business since 1990. It offers coaching for business owners to gain an added service or for those looking for a new career.

Ruka is offering South Coast business participants enrollment into the program.

“To distinguish themselves from other coaches, I am offering men and women the opportunity to be part of a prestigious coaching program,” Ruka said. “If you want to be part of this, the next one-year training program begins in July.”

Along with learning how to be a coach, participants in the program learn how to promote their coaching practice, host radio shows, put together a premium coach package, co-author an e-book in their niche, start their coaching business, facilitate seminars to market their practice and become a partner of Coaching Firm International, Ruka said.

Known as “America’s Happyologist,” Ruka is a trained art psychotherapist with a master’s from Drexel University College of Medicine, and she is a certified member of the Happiness Initiative for Economic Growth and Experts Academy.

Six years ago, Ruka founded gethappyzone.com for personal and professional growth in Montecito. 

Her best-selling book, Get Happy and Create a Kick-Butt Life, speaks to the overworked and overwhelmed women today.

“It is especially for those with a desire to thrive and profit from their passion and seek support with moving forward,” Ruka said. 

Ruka has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal’s Market Watch and Yahoo Finance for her knowledge in such fields as business coaching, overcoming limiting beliefs, wellness and leadership, as well as for coining the term “gross domestic happiness.”

She has written numerous articles on that topic for a variety of publications.

Her upcoming book, The Happiness Warrior’s Way for the Women’s Soul:101 Tips Every Happy, Successful Women Knows to Harness Her Dreams, will be released fall 2016.

For more information, send an email to [email protected] with the subject line, “Action.”

Jackie Ruka is the president of Get Happy Zone Inc.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 