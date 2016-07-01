Jackie Ruka Gains Action Coach Certification From Harvard Med School

Well-Being

South Coast business owner Jackie Ruka has been officially recognized as a certified action coach affiliated with International Coachng Federation and McLean Hospital, Harvard University Medical School Affiliate.

“The coaching industry is now a $3 billion industry and growing,” Ruka said. “There is an opportunity to take your skills, strengths and expertise to a whole new level, where your passion for your niche to do your life’s purpose and build exceptional income is available.”

The Coaching Firm International certified action coach program has been facilitating wellness and flourishing in business since 1990. It offers coaching for business owners to gain an added service or for those looking for a new career.

Ruka is offering South Coast business participants enrollment into the program.

“To distinguish themselves from other coaches, I am offering men and women the opportunity to be part of a prestigious coaching program,” Ruka said. “If you want to be part of this, the next one-year training program begins in July.”

Along with learning how to be a coach, participants in the program learn how to promote their coaching practice, host radio shows, put together a premium coach package, co-author an e-book in their niche, start their coaching business, facilitate seminars to market their practice and become a partner of Coaching Firm International, Ruka said.

Known as “America’s Happyologist,” Ruka is a trained art psychotherapist with a master’s from Drexel University College of Medicine, and she is a certified member of the Happiness Initiative for Economic Growth and Experts Academy.

Six years ago, Ruka founded gethappyzone.com for personal and professional growth in Montecito.

Her best-selling book, Get Happy and Create a Kick-Butt Life, speaks to the overworked and overwhelmed women today.

“It is especially for those with a desire to thrive and profit from their passion and seek support with moving forward,” Ruka said.

Ruka has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal’s Market Watch and Yahoo Finance for her knowledge in such fields as business coaching, overcoming limiting beliefs, wellness and leadership, as well as for coining the term “gross domestic happiness.”

She has written numerous articles on that topic for a variety of publications.

Her upcoming book, The Happiness Warrior’s Way for the Women’s Soul:101 Tips Every Happy, Successful Women Knows to Harness Her Dreams, will be released fall 2016.

For more information, send an email to [email protected] with the subject line, “Action.”

— Jackie Ruka is the president of Get Happy Zone Inc.