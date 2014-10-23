Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 10:17 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Jackie Ruka: How to Stop Running in Heels and Get a Life You Want

By Jackie Ruka | October 23, 2014 | 8:52 a.m.

Are you a woman running heals, frantic to figure out your time with career, money, family and social life, but end up not doing anything at all to resolve this feeling of disarray? Well, join the club.

I coined this phrase: “Women running in heels,” as we tend to do it all, want it all, try to make it all happen and end up stressed and simply exhausted. That was me about two years ago: giving, giving and giving to others with barely enough time to renew myself or adjust to a life worth creating, without falling short on quality people time, sleep and a life outside of my career.

The American Psychological Association stress-gender survey reports that stress has been significantly more on the rise for women than men. Forty-nine percent of the women surveyed reported an increase in stress during the past five years. As women, we are all too willing to please others while holding a false belief that handling it all will be easier than delegating the details to someone else. So, how is that working for you?

The bottom line is: Life is running you, instead of you creating the life that you desire and deserve. So, what do you really want, or better yet, what do you want to get out of life right now?

The one constant that we can never capture again is our time. Perhaps it's time to just stop the crazy life treadmill and determine what feels right versus what is wrong? Step back and begin to get clear and envision your happiness, as this will attract the abundance, joy and desire you deserve.

I learned this the hard way with a “come to Buddha moment,” where my company car almost crashed after going out of control and landed in front of two 8-foot Buddha statues outside a furniture store in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles. Talk about a wake-up call to the antithesis of my chaotic life careening me to the edge of no return. I certainly would not want this to happen to you.

In hindsight, what I learned was the best choices are the ones we make consciously, not from reactive measures or societal demands. We are human and the universe has a funny way of journeying back to self to test if we are practicing self-love and self-care.

My story, as a woman running in heels, was an opportunity for me to go deep, recognize my soul calling and begin to consciously transform myself into the writer, and now published author and inspiration coach that I deeply yearned to be.

I invite those women, who have so much magic within them and are running from their own soul calling, to take a listen to how I turned my challenge into opportunities in an interview with psychologist Dr. Laura Ciel, on her radio show, empowering individuals going through life transition.

It's short and to the point, however, I would love your feedback. Take a listen to “The Happiness Journey with Jackie Ruka.”

Inspirational Quote: “The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experiences.” — Eleanor Roosevelt 

— Montecito-based Jackie Ruka is America’s Happyologist and lifestyle strategist. Click here for more information.

