Jackie Ruka: Six Ways to Create a Revolutionary New Year

By Jackie Ruka | December 17, 2014 | 7:00 a.m.

If what gets you up in the morning is about what you can create versus what is stopping you, then you are on your way to a revolutionary new year. Are you ready to have a kick-butt 2015? Then read on.

Jackie Ruka

As we say goodbye to 2014 and recap personal and global events, most people are relieved to relinquish this past year. Looking back is not necessarily the best way to determine what type of resolutions you should create. Most resolutions do not come to fruition. That is why it’s best not to make resolutions, but instead to create a revolution, which is a sudden, extreme or complete change.

For change to occur you must be the change, as Gandhi so eloquently said. Life either happens to you or you create the life you desire.

The story behind my revolution took place as I lay on my back for six months to heal from severe back pain, nerve damage and a broken identity after walking away from a six-figure career in order to save my own life. And yet, the life I created publicly appeared happy and abundant, but resembled an enormous lack of wellness or self-love behind the scenes.

Round and round I went to the point of my rude awakening, where one fateful day my impaired company car went out of control and slowly halted in front of two, 8-foot-tall Buddha statues. The road to denial had ended.

This is where the breakdown led to my breakthrough. You see, I could settle on a few goals and medication to recapture the tainted golden handcuffs of the corporate umbrella and perks, or I could choose to look at my authentic self. Choosing my health and happiness versus workaholism and wealth became paramount to a life of longevity instead of living in fear of, “What if?” The old paradigm is that success leads to happiness. However, the opposite is what led to my revolution: Happiness leads to success.

New year's resolutions are the sissy way of making small changes in far too many areas with hope that your dream life will miraculously happen. However, to truly acquire the life you desire one must define and then commit to your revolution. Here’s how:

» 1. Define your revolution. What does your true heart desire? Choose the one word for this new year that represents the theme of your revolution.

» 2. Be genuine. To believe in yourself and create positive change for sustainability in your life, go deep and get real with yourself. What motivates you? If you want to lose 12 pounds to get the good-looking guy, even though it may be a motivator, odds are you will put those pounds back on later. Your intent must be authentic to a purpose containing compassion, gratitude and altruism and not a materialistic or external focus of what you believe will make you feel better. It is about growth toward one’s potential and not about co-dependence.

» 3. Acceptance. Accept what you no longer want or need to be and just be. Perhaps you have played the “doormat” role in your life, which is no longer serving you or others to grow. The sooner you release an old way of doing things the sooner it allows new energy to align to your revolutionary theme.

» 4. Courage. It is recognizing what your fear looks like and replacing that energy towards what inspires you. In most cases, fear is an illusion you create from thoughts of scarcity. When you practice courage, there is a faith that emerges where you are deserving of all that is good.

» 5. Proactive. Goals are a great way to set the basis for being proactive. Stepping outside of your comfort zone feels scary mainly because you are unaware of what tools exist to power you forward. Being proactive requires gathering and utilizing new tools.

» 6. Never give up. The universe did not get you this far for you to fail. Whenever I have experienced moments where I was about to give up, I remember this quote: “The moment you are ready to quit is usually the moment right before the miracle happens.”

Cheers to you and your revolutionary new year!

— Jackie Ruka is a lifestyle expert who founded the Montecito-based Get Happy Zone personal development organization. She is the author of the action guide Get Happy and Create a Kick Butt Life, a Toolbox for Rapidly Activating the Life You Desire. Click here to contact her and take her Fearless Quiz online.

