Jackie Ruka: The Pre-Holiday Dos and Don’ts to De-Stress

Stress is a very common factor is today’s busy world. Between long to-do lists, managing daily expenses and juggling multiple roles we play in our lives, it is no surprise that stress consumes Americans.

According to the 2013 Stress in America survey, most adults do not believe they’re doing a good job managing the demands of life. The good news is that stress and anxiety are highly manageable. However, there are several myths related to stress as well as realistic de-stressors.

People have various ideas about what stress is. For example, burn out from work is less about the hours you put in and more about feeling unfulfilled or lack of interest about the work involved in the job.

By proactively managing our stress and well-being, you can begin to intentionally create meaning and pleasure in your life toward a lifestyle that has you feeling excited about the holidays and new year to come.

Take note to common myths and de-stressors to improve well-being: Ready, set, go!

» Don’t wait for a rare opportunity to meet with friends once a year.

» Do create more realistic ways in which to spend quality time with friends more often.

» Don’t buy a gift to fulfill an expectation.

» Do buy or create a personal memento that depicts meaning, purpose and pleasure.

» Don’t forfeit your vacation days until the end of the year.

» Do schedule vacations and commit to taking all of your vacation days to rest and enjoy life outside of your job throughout the year.

» Don’t linger in old patterns that stunt your potential.

» Do choose to focus on what brings you closer to your desires by going beyond your comfort zone and try something new.

» Don’t use holiday food and alcohol as an excuse to cope with your anxiety and stress.

» Do exercise 30 minutes a day to reduce stress, which actually makes you 2.8 years younger.

» Don’t focus negative energy toward what is not working in your life.

» Do practice what you have gratitude for and write it in a journal nightly. Those who keep a gratitude journal have been reported to be healthier.

» Don’t put off your dreams any longer.

» Do take time each day to accomplish a task that brings you closer to your life’s dream.

» Don’t ignore what your body is telling you.

» Do get a good night rest, every night.

» Don’t wait to buy gifts and rush to accomplish holiday tasks at the last minute.

» Do get organized and start holiday tasks and purchases, by a specific date, to avoid holiday traffic and the mad rush.

» Don’t think I must fight stress.

» Do think of healing as the answer.

» Don’t feel you need to isolate yourself when holiday blues occur.

» Do surround yourself with people who lift you up, reach out and fake it to you make it. We have the capacity to re-train our brains by changing the energy we create within ourselves.

— Jackie Ruka is a lifestyle expert who founded the Montecito-based Get Happy Zone personal development organization. She is the author of the action guide Get Happy and Create a Kick Butt Life, a Toolbox for Rapidly Activating the Life You Desire. Click here to contact her and take her Fearless Quiz online.