Jackie Zaida Named Extraordinary Educator of the Year by Down Syndrome Association

By Melissa Fitch for Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County | October 5, 2015 | 3:16 p.m.

The Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County’s Extraordinary Educator of the Year Award will be presented to Jackie Zaida, an instructional assistant with the Goleta Union School District, this Sunday, Oct. 4, 4–8 pm at their “6th Annual Hoe Down” at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum.

Zaida will be recognized by the DSASBC as 2015 Extraordinary Educator of the year for her outstanding work with individuals with Down syndrome.

Having worked with students with Down syndrome in the inclusive classroom setting for over nine years, volunteering at all DSASBC events and dedicating herself to all students, she truly is extraordinary.

Join us as we honor her at our kick-off celebration to Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Over 250 attendees are expected to attend the annual event, including families, friends and supporters of the DSASBC.

It will be a evening full of great barbecue dinner by the Lions Club, live music from The Dusty Jugz (Rincon), a silent auction, tons of activities for the kids and more. A fun time is sure to be had by all.

Ticket prices are $10 adults and $5 kids and include dinner, dancin’ and activities. 

Visit www.dsasbc.org to find out more of the DSASBC events. 

— Melissa Fitch is a publicist representing Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County, whose motto is “Extraordinary — just like you.”

 
