Jackknifed Big-Rig Snarls Highway 101 Traffic in Santa Maria

Traffic on Highway 101 through Santa Maria was snarled through much of the morning Tuesday after a big-rig jackknifed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck, involving a tractor hauling empty double, bottom-dump trailers, occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on the northbound freeway near the Santa Maria River Bridge, which is under construction, according to CHP dispatch.

No injuries were reported, but the accident blocked all northbound lanes of the freeway for a time, and resulted in the closure of some onramps and offramps, the CHP said.

Surrounding roads and alternate routes such as Bull Canyon Road also were heavily congested, and southbound traffic from San Luis Obispo County was moving slowly.

A Sigalert was issued for the area, and traffic was reported backed up in both directions.

It took several hours for the CHP and other emergency personnel to clear the wreckage and get traffic flowing again.

