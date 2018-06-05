Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:01 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Jackman, Schomer Come On Board at Maritime Museum

By Dennis Schuett for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | June 5, 2018 | 9:59 a.m.
Jarrell Clark “Jerry” Jackman
Suzi Schomer
Jarrell Clark “Jerry” Jackman and Suzi Schomer will be joining the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Board of Directors in July. The appointments were announced by Greg Gorga, executive director, and Wilson Quarré, board president.

Both Jackman and Schomer have a distinguished history of volunteer involvement in the Santa Barbara community.

Jackman, who received his doctorate in history from UCSB, has taught at several colleges and universities, including UCSB, the University of Maryland, Georgetown University, and California State University at Los Angeles.

Having worked as a research historian for the city of Alexandria, VA, early in his career, he served as executive director of the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation for more than 30 years.

While at the Santa Barbara Trust, he directed museum development for the El Presidio park, restoration and interpretation of 1820’s Casa de la Guerra and the Santa Inés Mission Mills, and edited the trust’s publications.

Schomer, who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Southern California, is a vice president and wealth strategist in the Wealth Management Group of Montecito Bank & Trust.

With some 30 years in trust and investment management, Schomer has served as treasurer of the Santa Barbara Cemetery Association, board member and past president of the Santa Barbara City College Foundation, and on the Planned Giving committees for Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care, Hospice of Santa Barbara, and the United Way of Santa Barbara County.

As a community volunteer for more than 20 years, she has been secretary of the Channel City Club and a board member of the Wilding Museum of Art & Nature, Friends of the Montecito Library, and the Alliance for Living and Dying Well.

SBMM is at the Santa Barbara Harbor, 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190. Visit sbmm.org or call 805-962-8404 for details.

— Dennis Schuett for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

 

