Jackson’s Highway 101-Purple Heart Trail Resolution OK’d by Assembly Committee

By Lisa Gardiner for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | August 13, 2013 | 9:24 a.m.

A resolution by state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, to specify portions of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties as part of the National Purple Heart Trail has passed out of the Assembly Transportation Committee. The vote was unanimous, 15-0.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 27, or SCR 27, would designate the entire portion of Highway 101 in Ventura County and most of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County for inclusion in the National Purple Heart Trail. If approved, signs would be placed at various locations along the highway.

The Purple Heart is an honor awarded to those who have been wounded or killed while serving in the nation’s armed services.

“We owe Purple Heart recipients a debt of gratitude, and this is one small way we can show it,” Jackson said. “This is an important visual reminder of the great sacrifices these men and women made for all of us.”

“Purple Heart recipients put themselves in harm's way to safeguard our homeland and freedoms,” said Michael Cook, commander of the Chapter 750 Military Order of the Purple Heart. “The Purple Heart Trail will give the people of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties the opportunity to remember, in a tangible way, those who sacrificed for our nation’s freedom.”

SCR 27 is sponsored by Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. It now heads to the Assembly floor for approval.

— Lisa Gardiner is communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara.

 

