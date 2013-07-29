Jackson Announces $7.8 Million from Prop. 39 to Retrofit Schools in Santa Barbara, Ventura Counties

As a result of the passage of Proposition 39, the California Clean Energy and Jobs Act, an estimated $450 million will go to California schools in the upcoming year to fund energy efficiency and clean energy projects, including approximately $7.8 million for local schools in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, announced state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D- Santa Barbara.

Additionally, nearly $50 million will be provided to fund energy projects at California’s 112 community colleges.

These projects will reduce energy bills, improve school conditions and provide needed jobs for unemployed construction workers, Jackson said.

“This funding is a huge ‘win’ for our schools and community colleges and our communities,” Jackson said. “It will help our schools operate greener and leaner, and put thousands of people to work around the state once these projects get underway. In addition, the long-term energy savings will mean additional funding available for classroom and other district needs.”

These projects will help reduce energy and utility bills due to inefficient lighting, heating, insulation, ventilation and air conditioning. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, modifications of pre-existing buildings for energy efficiency can save a typical 100,000-square-foot school building between $10,000 and $16,000 annually, and simple behavioral and operational measures alone can reduce energy costs by up to 25 percent (U.S. EPA, 2008).

As part of the agreement, each school district will be provided a funding allotment based on the average daily attendance (ADA) and weighted for poverty. To ensure the projects proposed meet energy efficiency and clean energy requirements, school districts will need to submit an application to the California Energy Commission prior to receiving funds. The Chancellor’s Office will allocate funds for community colleges based on the number of full-time equivalent students.

In the upcoming months, the California Energy Commission will be developing guidelines to define eligible projects, and school districts will receive funding next year.

“Though there are still some steps to go before this funding gets in the hands of the districts, I’ve contacted local superintendents to encourage them to start thinking about the kind of projects that may be eligible, and begin working with their local utility provider to do things such as energy audits, which can help them identify areas in which schools can be more energy efficient,” Jackson said.

Proposition 39 was approved by the voters in November with more than 60% support. It closed a corporate tax loophole that only benefited out-of-state corporations. It will generate about $1 billion a year for California. For the next five years, half of the money will be going to the state’s general fund and the other half toward measures designed to create jobs and save energy. The Yes on Prop 39 campaign was co-chaired by Sen. De León (D-22, Los Angeles), Tom Steyer and former U.S. Secretary of State George Schultz.

Funding allotments to schools will be made annually for five years.

Below are preliminary estimates for the funding allotments from Proposition 39 that will be made to school districts in the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

Santa Barbara County

» Buellton Union (K-8) — $50,000

» Solvang (K-8) — $50,000

» Ballard (K-6) — $50,000

» College (K-8) — $50,000

» Los Olivos (K-12) — $50,000

» Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District (9-12) — $50,000

» Goleta Union (K-6) — $190,000

» Hope (K-6) — $50,000

» Santa Barbara Unified (K-12) — $50,000

» Cold Spring (K-6) — $50,000

» Montecito Union (K-6) — $50,000

» Carpinteria Unified (K-12) — $120,000

Ventura County

» Ojai Unified (K-12) — $150,000

» Mupu (K-8) — $50,000

» Briggs (K-8) — $50,000

» Santa Paula Elementary (K-8) — $200,000

» Santa Paula Union (9-12) — $120,000

» Santa Clara Elementary (K-6) — $15,000

» Fillmore Unified (K-12) — $200,000

» Ventura Unified (K-12) — $930,000

» Rio (K-8) — $260,000

» Oxnard School District (K-8) — $940,000

» Oxnard Union High (9-12) — $860,000

» Blochman Union — $50,000

» Cuyama Joint Unified — $50,000

» Guadalupe Union Elementary — $100,000

» Hueneme Elementary — $500,000

» Lompoc Unified — $500,000

» Ocean View Elementary — $150,000

» Orcutt Union Elementary — $200,000

» Pleasant Valley Elementary — $300,000

» Santa Maria Joint Union — $400,000

» Santa Maria-Bonita Elementary — $860,000

» Santa Ynez Valley Union High — $50,000

» Somis Union Elementary — $50,000

» Vista del Mar Union Elementary — $15,000

Total: $7,810,000

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.