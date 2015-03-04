Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 2:53 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Jackson Announces Legislation to Include Sexual Assault Prevention in High School Curricula

By Lisa Gardiner for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | March 4, 2015 | 10:37 a.m.

Building upon California’s first-in-the nation "Yes Means Yes" campus sexual assault legislation, California Senate leader Kevin de León and Legislative Women’s Caucus chairwoman Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, announced Senate Bill 695, which would transform high school health curricula to educate adolescents on sexual assault prevention.

SB 695 will require health courses, which are a condition of graduation at a majority of California high school students, to provide instruction on sexual assault, violence and the importance of developing positive, healthy relationships. The instruction must include information on the affirmative consent standard established in SB 967 (De León/Jackson), Chapter 748, Statutes of 2014.

Known nationally as the "Yes Means Yes" bill, SB 967 set a national example and made California the first state in the nation to define affirmative consent and require institutes of higher education to educate students about consent and sexual assault during their orientations. Colleges must also increase training for faculty reviewing complaints so that survivors of assault aren’t re-victimized by inappropriate questions when they seek justice. Schools are also required to increase counseling and health service resources which are absolutely critical for recovery when assaults occur.

“We’ve created a culture that’s so anti-young woman," de León said. "We need to decrease the amount of misogyny that’s taking place. Young men are going to have to stand up. They can’t remain voiceless on this issue, and it’s going to have to start in high school. This legislation will focus on prevention by educating high school students about affirmative consent and healthy relationships.”

“If we want to prevent sexual assault, it’s important that we start early," Jackson said. "This bill will ensure that discussions about healthy relationships and consent are taking place in high school, with young women and young men, so we can help establish boundaries of acceptable behavior, give students the skills they may need to navigate difficult situations, and prevent sexual assault before it occurs.”

Liana Thomason, Berkeley High School student representing the steering committee of BHS Stop Harassing, a grassroots student-led organization working to change the culture around sexual harassment and violence, said, "My fellow seniors and I have received very little education around sexual harassment in high school. Soon, we will go to college, where lack of education means unsafe campuses and increased chances of sexual harassment and assault. SB 695 will allow high school students to become leaders in preventing sexual assault and sexual violence, and nothing is more critical if we want to change the climate of California high schools and colleges."

Savannah Badalich, a student at UCLA and the founder of 7000 in Solidary who testified in support of SB 967, said, “Consent education in high school health classes is monumental because sexual violence doesn’t start on college campuses, it’s something that’s socialized much earlier. The earlier you start consent education, the easier it will be to create a culture of consent and support, not just on our college campuses but in our larger communities. This legislation is a huge step in helping prevent sexual violence.”

“We applaud Senators De León and Jackson for their leadership in addressing sexual assault in health education,” said Sandra Henriquez, executive director of the California Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CALCASA). “By including the affirmative consent standard in health education we have an opportunity to create a cultural shift for the prevention of sexual assault.”

The National Organization for Women California Chapter President Patty Bellasalma said, “By adding instruction in high school that helps young men and women develop healthy and equitable approaches to relationships we are making a much safer and more equitable world.”

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, from 1995 to 2013, the highest rate of rape and sexual assault victimizations affected females ages 18 to 24; 42.2 percent of female rape survivors are under age 18. The White House cites that 1 in 10 teens have been physically hurt on purpose by a boyfriend or girlfriend in the last year.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 