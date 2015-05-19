Monday, June 18 , 2018, 10:20 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Jackson Bill to Prevent Gun Violence Moves Through Legislature

By Lisa Gardiner for Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | May 19, 2015 | 1:33 p.m.

As the community prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of the Isla Vista rampage this Saturday, a bill by state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, to expand the list of misdemeanors that carry a 10-year ban on firearm possession and purchases is making its way through the Legislature.

Senate Bill 347 would add to the list of misdemeanors that would prohibit someone from being able to purchase or possess a firearm for 10 years to include dealing in firearms without a license, petty theft involving a firearm, selling ammunition to someone under 21, and bringing or carrying ammunition onto school grounds, among other existing misdemeanor offenses.

“The horrific tragedy that happened nearly a year ago in Isla Vista has strengthened the resolve of so many of us that we must do more to prevent gun violence," Jackson said. "We know that those convicted of nonviolent firearm-related offenses are more likely than the average person to commit very serious crimes in the future. They are five times more likely to be charged with crimes like murder, seven times more likely to be charged with other nonviolent firearm offenses, and four times more likely to be charged with new violent offenses. This bill helps keep guns out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them and keeps our communities safer.”

Federal law makes it illegal for certain people to purchase or possess guns, including those who are convicted felons, have a history of domestic violence, or a history of mental health issues. California law also prohibits someone convicted of certain misdemeanors involving violence or threats of violence from possessing a gun for 10 years. Since 2001, California has had a database called the Armed Prohibited Persons System (APPS), which cross-references criminal convictions with the state’s firearms registration database.

SB 347 is currently in the Senate Appropriations Committee. It has the support of the City of Santa Barbara Police Department, the Los Angeles County Professional Peace Officers Association and other law enforcement groups; the California Chapters of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, Physicians for Social Responsibility, the Coalition Against Gun Violence, and other organizations.

Last year, Jackson authored Senate Bill 505, now law, to require local law enforcement agencies to develop policies encouraging officers to conduct a search of California's database of gun purchases prior to conducting a "welfare check" on a person who is potentially a danger to themselves or others. She was also the principal co-author of Assembly Bill 1014, also now law, to create a gun violence restraining order, and allow family members or law enforcement to obtain a court order to temporarily prohibit gun possession by someone who is demonstrating a propensity for violence toward themselves or others.

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 