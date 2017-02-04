Monday, June 18 , 2018, 2:48 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Jackson Bill Would Plug Old, Leaking Oil Wells

By Lisa Gardiner for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | February 4, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-19th Dist., is continuing efforts to protect California beaches by reintroducing a bill to monitor and cap California’s old, abandoned and leaking oil wells.

SB 44, the Coastal Oil Well Clean Up and Remediation Act, would require the California State Lands Commission plug old "orphaned" oil wells in state waters when the original oil company that ran the well is out of business and can't be held responsible.

SB 44 is the reintroduction of a bill Jackson carried in 2016 that was vetoed by Gov. Jerry Brown.

Research completed by the State Lands Commission in 2016 identified some 200 improperly capped “orphan” oil wells that risk contaminating coastal waters through the continual seepage of oil.

The vast majority of these so-called legacy wells in California are along the Summerland and Ellwood beaches in Santa Barbara County and along the Central Coast. Jackson's 19th Dist. includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

“No one hoping to take a peaceful walk along the beach wants to find themselves or their family members stepping into black, toxic gunk instead," said Jackson. “Oil is toxic, it is a carcinogen, it leads to poor air quality, and it is unsafe for wildlife.

"We don’t want it on our beaches, soiling a place of beauty and economic vitality, nor do we want it near our children, our out-of-town visitors, or our fish, birds and marine life. To the extent we can prevent having our beaches soiled by it, we should.

"I look forward to working with the governor this year to get this bill passed," she said.

Jackson’s bill was originally inspired by the influx of oil onto Summerland Beach, south of Santa Barbara, which continues to prompt health warnings and beach closures.

The oil is believed to be coming from the Becker Onshore Well and other similar wells dating back to the 1890s, long before the creation of regulatory agencies and requirements about how to properly cap unused wells.

It is believed to have been leaking oil for decades. The company that operated that well is now out of business.

During the 2016 legislative session, Brown approved $700,000 in funding in the state budget to remediate the Becker Onshore Well. It is estimated the State Lands Commission will be able to start remediation of the Becker well by 2018.

SB 44 redirects up to $2 million annually to a fund set aside for remediation of additional improperly abandoned legacy wells.

With this fund, the commission can begin identifying which old wells are leaking oil and prioritize addressing the highest risk wells first.

The first hearing for the bill has not yet been set.

— Lisa Gardiner for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 