Jackson Earns Perfect Score on Environmental Issues from League of Conservation Voters

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, has earned a 100 percent score on the California League of Conservation Voters’ 2013 California Environmental Scorecard, which compiles the votes of every state legislator and the governor on environmental priorities each legislative year.

The annual scorecard selects the most significant environmental bills in each legislative session and tracks how each legislator votes on each bill.

“I am very pleased to be continuing my legislative record of environment stewardship," Jackson said. “I remain committed to working for a healthier future for our children and resolve to continue working with other lawmakers in the coming legislative session to protect our environment.”

This year, CLCV “graded” legislators on key bills dealing with hydraulic fracturing, renewable energy, toxic chemical protection and pollution, among others.

“If there is one major lesson embedded in the results of CLCV’s Environmental Scorecard, it is that Californians can’t take progress on environment and health issues for granted,” said Sarah Rose, chief executive officer of the CLCV. “We appreciate the leadership of Senator Jackson on these issues.”

The record of the votes is available by clicking here.

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.