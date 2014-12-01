Jackson Elected Chairwoman of California Legislative Women’s Caucus

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, has been elected chairwoman of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus, a bipartisan, bicameral group of female legislators who advocate on behalf of women, children and families in the Legislature.

Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens, has been elected vice chairwoman.

“It’s an honor to serve as chair of the Women’s Caucus, and have an opportunity to amplify the voice and concerns of women through our legislative efforts,” Jackson said. “Women have made great strides in our state, but we still have so much work to do to ensure equal economic opportunity and gender equity in all aspects of modern life.”

There are 31 women serving in the California Legislature, one less than the prior legislative session. Female legislators comprise just 26 percent of California’s Legislature.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.