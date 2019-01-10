Jackson Gonzalez Keys Santa Barbara Victory at Santa Ynez

Boys Basketball

Jackson Gonzales sparked a second-quarter eruption for Santa Barbara High's boys basketball team, and the Dons pulled away for 69-47 Channel League win on Thursday night.

The Dons improve to 19-3 overall and 4-0 in league.

"We broke the game open in the second quarter with a great effort by Jackson Gonzales, who made several great plays to get us in a rhythm," said assistant coach Joe Bregante.

Bryce Warrecker scored 13 points to lead a balanced Dons attack, Jackson Hamilton and Stephen Davis each had 12 points and Japser Johnson added eight points.

The Dons' next game is against San Marcos on Wednesday.